New Music : Shatta Wale drops 'God is Alive' after VGMA scuffle

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale few hours after he was granted bail by the Police has hit the studios to thank God in a new song dubbed "God is Alive.
‘God Is Alive’ by Shatta Wale is a song that seeks to thank God for saving him at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The controversial dancehall artiste was granted bail by the Police alongside his lyrical rival, Stonebwoy.
The song which is already going viral on social media has a production credit to 'DaMaker'
He wrote on Instagram: “WHATEVER MAY COME MY WAY , I WILL NEVER FORGET THE GOOD LORD AND WHAT HE HAS DONE FOR ME..I WILL STILL PRAISE HIM.”
Background
Shatta Wale was involved in a brawl with his rival Stonebwoy.
The brawl occurred when Stonebwoy went on stage to receive his award for Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year and Shatta Wale and his team tried to get up on stage.
They were prevented by Stonebwoy's team which led to a free for all fight and even saw Stonebwoy wield a gun on the stage. This also delayed the programme, which had been going okay for some minutes to ensure calm was restored.
Although full details are yet to emerge, some say Shatta Wale wanted to congratulate Stonebwoy for the award while some say he wanted to go on stage to protest his rival's win.
Subsequently, the police invited Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy and the officials of Charterhouse, the organisers of the 2019 VGMA, to assist with investigations into the disturbance that rocked the event.
After taking statements from the invited parties, the police detained Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
The two had been granted police enquiry bail as of press time yesterday.
Condemnation
A press statement signed by the Public Relations officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, said the police, in no uncertain terms, condemned the disturbance that characterised the 2019 VGMA.
It said preliminary investigations conducted so far had established that the disturbance started after Stonebwoy had been declared Dancehall Artiste of the Year and had mounted the stage to receive his award.
At that moment, Shatta Wale moved to the stage uninvited, provoking a scuffle between their fans.
The statement also indicated that another person, identified as Nii Amoo, who was seen discharging pepper spray in the hall and was arrested was also in police custody.
It said the event organisers and all suspects arrested so far were cooperating with the police and hinted that anyone found culpable would be put before court in due time.
“The police will not condone acts of lawlessness,” it said, and assured the public and the fans of the two artistes that the case would be handled with the “needed attention it deserves”.