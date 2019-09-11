No one can break my record even when I am no more - Bisa Kdei

Musician Bisa Kdei has said it will be difficult for any musician to break the record he has set in the hiplife/highlife space.
Bisa, who is considered by many people as contemporary highlife king due to his multiple award-winning feat made the point while granting an interview to a Canadian reporter over the weekend.
The young highlife musician who has a series of hit songs to his credit and repertoire said, “even after my death, no highlife artiste would be able to undo my lifetime record of taking highlife music and its culture abroad.”
READ ALSO: Video: I built this house from my ‘funeral songs’ - Bisa Kdei tells critics
Immensely worshipped in Ivory Coast and other francophone countries Bisa Kdei is the first youngest Ghanaian highlife artiste to break the difficult international market with Ghanaian cultural highlife genre of music.
Bisa Kdei has hits songs such as ‘Mansa’, ‘Brother Brother’, ‘Baba’, ‘Odo Carpenter’, ‘Apai’ amongst others to his credit.
Even though Kdei has acknowledged the presence of some young highlife artiste in Ghana currently, he also made it clear that it was impossible for any of them in his generation to do what he has done for the genre.
READ ALSO: Support me, don't say things to discourage me - Bisa Kdei
Source: adomonline.com