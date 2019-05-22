Now i will limit my 'fooling' - Funny Face after welcoming twins

Celebrated Ghanaian comedian and actor, Funny face has hinted that he may cut down on joking, with the arrival of his twin daughters.
Funny Face took to his Instagram page to share a video from what looked like a Labor, Delivery, Recovery, and Postpartum (LDRP) room saying that now he will limit his ‘fooling’ (which means joking in Ghanaian parlance) since he is now a father of twins.
He explained that he doesn't want his children to grow to hear people saying "your father is the biggest fool in the whole of Ghana”.
Funny Face was also thankful for his gift of life in post.
He wrote:
“To GOD be the Glory … at God’s own appointed time .. what is said abt ur life will come to pass .. to God be the Glory 🙏❤️ 🌹🌹 proud father of twin baby girls .. @e_adebayor .. bro ur girls are in ooo .. they will chill with Kendra well well ❤️👯♀️ #AttaaaaPaPa 🍼🍼 👯♀️ the #ChildrenPresident“ “when u wake up early in da morning and u realized u are #AttaaaaaaaaaaPaPa [father of twins]. God humbles da wicked! Keep ur head up. Never give up in life .. ur time of success is coming soon,”
