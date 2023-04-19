Obrafour sues Drake for copyright infringement

Ghanaian rapper Obrafuor has sued Canadian rapper, Drake for copyright infringement.
According to details of the suit that has been shared online via the District Court of Southern District of New York, Obrafour is suing Drake for sampling his “Oye Ohene (Remix)” in his song “Calling My Name.”
Details of the suit suggest that Drake had sought permission to sample the song via email and was declined. He, however, went ahead to release the track which was featured in an album days later.
Based on the success of the song which was on Drake’s highly published, “Honestly, Nevermind” album, Obrafour is asking for $10,000,000 as compensation.
“Obrafour sues for copyright infringement under the Copyright Act, and seeks all remedies afforded to him thereunder, including preliminary and permanent injunctive relief, monetary damages, including but not limited to, actual damages, profits directly and indirectly attributable to from Defendants’ infringing conduct, statutory damages under the Copyright Act in the sum of up to $150,000.00 per infringement where such infringement commenced after the Copyrighted Work was registered with the United States Copyright Office, and other economic relief,” part of the suit reads.
