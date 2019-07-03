Prime News Ghana

Patapaa set to release debut album 'Pa2pa'

By Richmond Thompson

One Corner hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty is set to release his debut album dubbed ‘Pa2pa’ on August 16.

Patapaa dropped the surprise on his Twitter page on July 1 to fans and followers with the tweet;

"Get ready for The #PA2PA #ALBUM LAUNCH And CONCERT coming up on 16th August 🔥🔥🔥.... Too many surprises 💪💪💪 #We_Vex"

According to him, too many surprises are on the way coming and this is the beginning.

Patapaa's 'Pa2pa album' launch and concert is slated for August 16, 2019.

