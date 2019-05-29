Video: Patapaa is not doing music - Zapp Mallet

Legendary sound engineer, Zapp Mallet says Swedru based musician Patapaa is not doing anything closer to music, all his songs are just talking.
Speaking in an interview with blogger Kobby Kyei, the celebrated beat maker stated that even though he has been creative with what he does he won't classify what Patapaa is doing as music because it doesn't have harmony and melody.
When asked why he opined that Patapaa wasn’t a musician he said:
“Patapaa’s songs don’t even have a melody and rhythm. That guy doesn’t do music, he only talks. I don’t like his songs at all. he’s not a musician,”
Zapp Mallet is known as one of Ghana’s best music engineers who have worked with high profiled Ghanaian and International artistes.
READ ALSO:
- Patapaa rescued from robbery attack by Ghana Police
- I shouldn’t have featured on ‘Scopatumana’ song - Patapaa
- Patapaa will overtake the big artiste - Captain Smart