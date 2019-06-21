Don’t wait till I’m dead; celebrate me now - Patapaa tells Ghanaians

Justice Amoah who’s well-known as Patapaa can’t be listed among real musicians in the country.
Even to the best knowledge of ace producer Zapp Mallet, Patapaa doesn’t qualify to be called a musician.
Regardless of Patapaa’s shortcomings in terms of the craft, he’s the most sought after musician in the county. His demeanour, as well as stage performance, has what it takes to console every sorrowful soul.
He’s just a definition of a complete performer. You remember how he delivered an electrifying performance at the just ended Ghana Meets Naija. He became the talk of the country after the show especially when his infamous German girlfriend joined him on stage.
It’s in the light of the mileage he’s enjoying that Patapaa has admonished Ghanaians to start celebrating him and not wait after his unfortunate demise. Remember that Ghanaians take delight in celebrating the dead more than the living.
Taking to his page on the micro-blogging platform otherwise known as Twitter, Patapaa reiterated that: "Why wait till I'm dead to write on my timeline telling everyone how much you loved me. That's something you should tell me now. Why wait till I'm dead to share/post my pics with sad captions/emojis. I won't be there to see any of those. Appreciate me now"
