PHOTO: Nikki Samonas shows off amazing cleavage in lace shapewear

Actress and TV personality, Nikki Samonas, took time to show off her confidence on April, 6 by posting an incredibly sexy Instagram snapshot that shows her flaunting her impressive body in black shapewear.
The actress took to Instagram on April, 6 to post an eye-catching photo that showed her flaunting her sexy cleavage in black shapewear with a guitar and it was definitely worthy of a ton of attention.
"Caption??? 📸- @1grandberry ", Nikki called on one top-notch photographer Elliot Grandberry to help caption her stunning photo.
Nikki Samonas latest post is just one of the many that reflect her body confidence. She has already posted numerous gorgeous pictures just like she did in a year before.
Apart from her headline-making fashion moments, She got attention earlier this year with mouth-watering photos when she visited the Busua beach resort in the Western region.
Check out Nikki Samonas latest photo below;
