See how Ghanaians reacted to Wendy Shay's 'real' face

Rufftown records signee, Wendy Shay is trending again after a make-up free photo of her popped up on social media.
Despite recently getting criticise for not deserving the 3Music Award 'Breakthrough act of the year," Wendy Shay proved she’s above the haters by refusing to cover up with makeup during a live stream video.
The Afro-beat singer kept things cool but appearing without make-up was the problem for many.
The 'Hold my waist' hitmaker went natural but some think she is not as stunning as when she does when she decides to wear cosmetics.
Watch her make-up photo below;
Also Read:
I will unite female artistes in Ghana - Wendy Shay reveals
PHOTOS: MzGee and Wendy Shay shares lovely smiles after 'who are you' 'beef'
Ghanaians reacted to Wendy Shay's real look without makeup and many are concluding that without make-up, she can never look great.
"Ebony without make-up looks like a child and even beautiful", vitalisgoldgreen posted, while prince_97777 wrote, "Eeii ano paa nie ......then the down there go be like the size of mokola😁"
A third fan called BigboyKay said it is not Wendy Shay. "bigboykay_ This is not her😂😂😂😂"