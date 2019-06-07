US : DJ Switch performs in beautiful Ghanaian costume (Photos)

Disk Jockeying child star Erica Armah-Bra Bulu Tandoh, known as DJ Switch is living her dreams and it’s heartwarming as she performs at World Bank African Society Symposium Washington DC, US all dressed in a beautiful Ghanaian costume.
DJ Switch is currently in the United States of America and from the photos PrimeNewsGhana sighted on her Instagram page, one can tell she understands her craft and how to present the Ghanaian culture to the world.
The photos depict her true sense of Ghanaian identity as she performed during the African Society Symposium in the United States, Washington DC wearing a traditional costume.
In the photos, DJ Switch is all dressed up wearing beads and typical Ghanaian costume as she took over the console to thrill guests at the Symposium.
She wrote;
How do I look @visitwashingtondc
With the @worldbank African Society Symposium. #WashingtonDc. Thank you @dybanks_gh for this klodin😘❤. #RockingMyAfricanWear😘❤❤💯💯
#djswitchtotheworld
#switchUp👌
READ ALSO: