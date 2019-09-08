PHOTOS: Former IMCIM Sec. Charles Bissue marries Deputy Information Minister Nana Dokua

Charles Bissue, a former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), has married Deputy Information Minister Nana Dokua.
The ceremony was held on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The 'strictly by invitation' ceremony is said to have taken place at the Deputy Minister's father's house in Accra.
READ ALSO: Anas' expose : Charles Bissue exonerated by police investigations - Lawyers
In attendance were Ministers and government officials.
See photos below
READ ALSO:
- Anas' Galamsey Exposé: Charles Bissue steps down as secretary of IMCIM
- Anas' Galamsey Exposé: Gov't official, Charles Bissue took GHC35k from Tiger Eye PI team (Video)