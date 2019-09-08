PrimeNewsGhana

PHOTOS: Former IMCIM Sec. Charles Bissue marries Deputy Information Minister Nana Dokua

By Mutala Yakubu
Charles Bissue, a former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), has married Deputy Information Minister Nana Dokua.


The ceremony was held on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The 'strictly by invitation' ceremony is said to have taken place at the Deputy Minister's father's house in Accra.

In attendance were Ministers and government officials.

