VIDEO: Ghana is deep in highlife I must say - Flavour confirms

Nigerian highlife artiste, Flavour has finally disclosed that highlife music in Ghana is deep and that's his style so he had to go through the repertoire with some great Ghanaian musicians.
Flavour in an interview with MzGee after his performance at the recent ‘Glo Mega Show finale disclosed that he takes inspirations from Ghanaian highlife songs and also goes through the repertoire of Ghanaian highlife musicians to augment his style.“Ghanaians are deep in highlife and that’s my style so I had to go through the repertoire of great Ghanaian musicians. They are awesome people,” he said.
MzGee wanted Flavour to mention some Ghanaian highlife artiste he loves to listen and he stated that he can’t mention a single name because those he admires are many.
“There are so many of them, I cannot say just one. I’m in love with all of them. Ghana is deep in highlife,” Flavour added.
{youtube}
