Salma Mumin wanted to trend because her fame has diminished - Entertainment critic

Entertainment critic, Chris Tsormanah, criticized actress Salma Mumin over claims that she lost GHC10,000 through MTN MoMo fraud which turned out to be fake.
Chris Tsormanah indicated that the actress did this to trend because her level of fame had diminished, adding that Salma is one of the celebrities living a fake life.
Speaking on Rainbow Entertainment Show he mentioned that, actress Salma's act was atrocious, stating that she destroyed MTN's international reputation.
According to Chris, what Salma did was ignorant and lying to the public was dangerous to the brand and image of MTN
“We joke with everything. MTN is an international brand. The actress is one of the celebrities living a fake lifestyle. Excuse my language, she is ignorant,” he said.
Salma has apologized for the post in which she said that over ¢10,000 was “taken” from her MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) account without her knowledge.
MTN issued a statement and threatened legal action against Salma asking her to issue an apology within 24 hours.
The actress through her social media accounts indicated the company resolved the issues she was facing with her transaction and later apologized.
In an Instagram post dated October 24, 2020, the actress wrote amongst other things that, “I was clearly mistaken. I hereby retract the said post and apologise unreservedly to MTN Ghana for any inconvenience caused by my earlier post.”
Salma Mumin in the same post also expressed gratitude to the service provider for supporting her to resolve issues around her financial transactions.
By:Donabenger Cobbinah