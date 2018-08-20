Sarkodie appoints Nana Aba Anamoah as PRO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sarkcess Music, Michael Owusu Addo, known in the showbiz as 'Sarkodie', has appointed a broadcast journalist with the EIB, Nana Aba Anamoah, as the new Public Relations Officer (PRO) of his record label, 'Sarkcess Music'.
Sarkodie made the announcement on his Instagram page with photos: "Hello SarkNation say hi to your Public Relations Officer @thenanaaba".
It comes as no surprise since Nana Aba Anamoah has been a staunch fan of Sarkodie from the beginning of his career.
This role comes shortly after Nana Aba secured the Head of Marketing, Sponsorship and Branding job at the decorated football club, Accra Great Olympics.
Sarkodie and Nana Aba Anamoah were spotted during Becca's "All Black Dinner" after her wedding over the weekend.
Nana Aba is expected to use her voice and influence to project the Sarkcess Music brand to the next level.