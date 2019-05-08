Shatta Michy refused to travel with me because she wanted to party with 'big men'- Shatta Wale

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Shatta Wale has disclosed that her baby mama Shatta Michy refused to travel with him on several occasions because she wanted to party with big men.
The maverick artiste in an interview on Joy FM on May 5, 2019, revealed that he had to force Michy to travel with him but anytime he did so, she refused.
The two are currently separated and it seems things may not be mended anytime soon.
"I was giving Michy everything she was supposed to get from a man, money, life, I even forced her to travel with me but she tells me to go because she was listening to friends. When I leave town, she goes out with friends to party with big men"
Shatta Wale also revealed that he used to love Michy but he has moved on and does not hope to mend the broken relationship.
"I use to love her but where I have gotten to has made me learn more so I don't think I would want to go back to her".
The self-acclaimed dancehall King also said he has not seen his son Majesty for 5 months. He revealed that he traveled to Kumasi with Reverend Obofour to talk Michy into rescinding her decision but all to no avail.
