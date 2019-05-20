VGMA20 : Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy should sign bond - Kwami Sefa Kayi

Host of the 20th VGMA and revered broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi has suggested that both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy should be remanded for two weeks and also sign a 3 year bond for good behaviour in the music industry.
Speaking on his 'Kokrokoo' morning show on Peace 104.3FM, Kwami Sefa Kayi stated that Ghanaians wouldn't have witnessed the brawl between the two dancehall artiste during the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards night if the Police had arrested both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy when they both fired a gunshot in a viral video last year.
Social media users will recall when dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale uploaded a video of himself firing gunshot in his house sending a word of caution to anyone who comes closer to him unprepared.
Stonebwoy was also captured on camera firing a warning shot at Champs Bar not long ago when a group of Zylofon Media Staff led by Bulldog tried to forcefully take away a Mercedes Benz that was given to him as part of his signing with Zylofon Music.
There’s been a myriad of opinions being bandied around the mortifying experience at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards over the weekend where a brawl erupted between the posses of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
Kwami Sefa Kayi, who deserves some commendation for his ability to control the aftermath of the raucous has expressed his opinion on what should be done to the two main instigators of the commotion, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
He suggested that, if he were in charge of the Police, he would detain the two influential artistes for a couple of days.
"I would detain them for some days in order to re-align their brains, "I would take them to court and remand them for 2 or so weeks.”
“I will also make them sign a bond of good behaviour for 3 years and default of that should send any of them to prison for 2 years.”
Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are currently in Police custody, being kept at different stations, all within the Greater Accra Region – to help the security entity with investigations on the security threat that occurred over the weekend.
READ ALSO:
- #VGMA20 : Our support for Ghana music remains solid - Vodafone
- #VGMA20: Let's unite and rise above needless rivalries' - Stonebwoy apologizes for brawl with Shatta Wale
- #VGMA20: Song of the Year & Artiste of the Year to be announced in presser - Charterhouse
For Latest Entertainment news visit primenewsghana.com