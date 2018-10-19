Shatta Wale disowns Pop Skinny

Shatta Wale has finally drawn the line between himself and his 'brother' Pop Skinny after he endorsed a diss song from rapper Sarkodie dubbed 'My Advice'.
Shatta Wale during an interview with Sammy Flex on Zylofon Fm monitored by PrimeNewsGhana disclosed his reason for letting Pop Skinny go and he believes Pop Skinny didn't practice the brotherly love he has always been preaching.Pop Skinny received a lot of backlash from the fans of Shatta Wale but Pope Skinny later came out to clear the air on why he endorsed Sarkodie’s Advice (Diss) for his own boss, Shatta, the CEO of Shatta Movement Family.
In a Live Video on Social Media, the Asuoden God, Pope Skinny explained that he never in his life meant to sell out Shatta Wale by endorsing a diss song against him.
According to Pope Skinny, when Sarkodie dropped the freestyle video dubbed “My Advice”, he listened to just the first two lines of the rap and he got blown away by the excellence displayed.
But it seems the SM Boss didn't take Pop Skinny's explanation well and felt betrayed by a brother so he has no option but to let him go away from his camp.
