Shatta Wale to liaise with key stakeholders to empower youth

Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Jr has expressed his readiness to partner with all relevant stakeholders and agencies to work on initiatives aimed at empowering Ghanaian youth.
Shatta Wale has always expressed his willingness to improve the lives of Ghanaian youths, hence, the formation of the Shatta Movement, which is aimed at growing self-believe, hard work and determination.
The multiple award-winning artistes, Shatta Wale disclosed this when he met with the Managing Director of Accra based Radio, Citi FM and Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah who double as the Chief Executive Officer for the Coastal Development Authority (CDA).
“My focus has been the youth and as a young person myself I have been very concerned about how the Ghanaian youth can scale into the next level. Majority of my following are within the youth bracket and it will be great to find alternative ways of making a meaningful contribution in their lives”, Shatta Wale said.
The “Gringo” hit maker hinted that he his team has been in discussion with key stakeholders and everyone that matters with regards the possibility of creating avenues for capacity building and skills development programmes for the youth across the country.
Mr. Samuel Attah-Mensah lauded Shatta Wale for the initiative and assured the musician to be there for him at all times. He also urged him to champion the agenda to position the creative arts sector with emphasis on music as a contributor to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.
Ahead of the much anticipated release of "The Reign" album scheduled for Saturday, October 13, 2018, at the Fantasy Dome of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre, Shatta Wale is currently embarking on a media tour to promote the album.