Shatta Wale unveils cover art for ‘Gift Of God’ album

Shatta Wale has unveiled the cover art for his much-anticipated Gift of God (GOG) album in a new post on Instagram.
The self-proclaimed Dancehall King is gearing up for the release of his latest studio album trailing previous ones namely; After The Storm (2016), Cloud 9 (2017), Reign (2018), and Wonder Boy (2019).
The album’s official release date is set for October 17, 2022.
Announcing this new development to fans, Wale wrote;
“Praise be to his name
GIFT OF GOD ALBUM COVER
Thank you all 🙏❤️
The Most Important Thing Is The Story Not The Script, And That’s The Gift Of God.
Great Men Never Require Experiences. A Great Man is Hard On Himself, A small man is hard on others.
This is a story you need to know, A story That Has Never Been Told. A life of a man that is pure as Gold.
A man who fought for the masses, A man a who sacrificed himself for the masses. A man who chose God’s way over man’s dictations
It is said in his kingdom, which is the shatta movement empire and I quote “ Rule Number 1, Shatta Wale is Always Right.
Rule number 2, if you don’t understand, refer to rule number 1.
He came, he saw, He conquered, ladies and gentlemen, without further i do,i introduce THE GIFT OF GOD ALBUM.”