Michy reveals how much she will charge for a feature with Shatta Wale

Actress Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Michy has finally revealed the amount she will take as a feature fee for collaboration with Shatta Wale.
According to Michy, she expects Shatta Wale to pay about $150,000 should they choose to collaborate again.
Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, she explained that previously their hit song ‘Low Tempo’ did so well even though she did not put in much effort.
She believes that after studying the industry, working with Shatta Wale once again is a good business opportunity.
She stated that as long as she does not harbour any hatred for him despite their troubled past, she can work with him.
Michy, however, says she would prefer they work in a neutral space than in Shatta Wale’s studio.
“I can’t send myself in the lion’s den…I cannot afford to be chewed,” she said.
This comes after Wale asked Michy for a new collaboration after she made an appearance at the Ashaiman To The World Concert organized by Stonebwoy.
The ‘My Level’ hitmaker was impressed after Michy was captured demonstrating the Shatta Movement (SM) sign at the 2022 Ashaiman to the World concert held on Sunday.
“This is how it should be done…We built this “Symbol of hope”. Thank you. Now I can sleep. In fact, let’s do another song. This time I won’t pay you in kind but cash. Kudos to BHIM nation.”