Stonebwoy on-set shooting videos with Sean Paul, Beenie Man and, Tarrus Riley in Jamaica

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has taken to his social media to share behind the scenes moments with top Jamaican dancehall artistes Bennie man, Sean Paul, Tarrus Riley, and Chi Ching Ching among others of their yet to be released music video.
Stonebwoy has proven himself enough to be among the top dancehall artiste in the world as he keeps releasing hit songs and winning big on international awards shows.
In a series of video post PrimeNewsGhana sighted on Stonebwoy's Instagram page, it all speaks the hard work the Ghanaian dancehall artiste is putting up. Stonebwoy is currently on-set in Jamaica shooting with these top dancehall act.
The song they’re shooting the video for is titled “No Weakness” and set to be released soon.
Watch the video below:
Read Also:
Shatta Wale on-set shooting video for 'island'
Stonebwoy sets new record after winning Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Award
Stonebwoy and Morgan Heritage thrill fans at #BhimConcert 2018