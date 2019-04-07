Prime News in Ghana

VIDEO: Stonebwoy puts up an epic performance at the VGMA 2019 nominees jam

By Richmond Thompson
VIDEO: Stonebwoy puts up an epic performance at the VGMA 2019 nominees jam
VIDEO: Stonebwoy puts up an epic performance at the VGMA 2019 nominees jam

Stonebwoy put up an epic performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2019 nominee jams on April, 6 inside the Kumasi City Mall. 

The reggae dancehall artiste performed 'Hero' in camo outfit as fans cheer him up.

It was a big night for the Bhim CEO, as he thrilled the audience with yet another amazing performance.

He performed many of his hit songs including Hero and the trending 'kpo keke'.

Watch Stonebwoy's full performance below;

 

Read Also:

Samini, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy nominated at IRAWMA 2019

Video: Stonebwoy takes Zanku dance to Jamaica

Stonebwoy on-set shooting videos with Sean Paul, Beenie Man and, Tarrus Riley in Jamaica

www.primenewsghana.com/Entertainment news

Other News Healines