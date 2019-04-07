VIDEO: Stonebwoy puts up an epic performance at the VGMA 2019 nominees jam

Stonebwoy put up an epic performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2019 nominee jams on April, 6 inside the Kumasi City Mall.
The reggae dancehall artiste performed 'Hero' in camo outfit as fans cheer him up.
It was a big night for the Bhim CEO, as he thrilled the audience with yet another amazing performance.
He performed many of his hit songs including Hero and the trending 'kpo keke'.
Watch Stonebwoy's full performance below;
