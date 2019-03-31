Video: Stonebwoy takes Zanku dance to Jamaica

Ghanaian Reggae Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has taken the popular African dance Zanku to Jamaica.
Stonebwoy in a video posted on his Instagram page demonstrated the right steps of the dance to some Jamaicans, they happily follow the dance steps of Stonebwoy in a bid to perform the Zanku dance.
The Zanku dance became popular in Ghana after the release of Medikal's "Omo da" track, which fits perfectly on the track.
The dance became popular and performed by many around Africa, most believe the dance originated from Nigeria.
READ ALSO:
Stonebwoy on-set shooting videos with Sean Paul, Beenie Man and, Tarrus Riley in Jamaica
VIDEO: Stonebwoy sets new record after winning Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Award
Samini, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy nominated at IRAWMA 2019
Stonebwoy is currently in Jamaica shooting his yet to be released music video with top Jamaican dancehall artistes Bennie man, Sean Paul, Tarrus Riley, and Chi Ching Ching among others.
The yet to released music video is titled “No Weakness”.
Video Below:
www.primenewsghana.com/Ghana News