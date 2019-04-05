Stonebwoy to headline Otumfour @20 musical concert

Music-loving fans in Kumasi will be thrilled with some exciting performance from Stonebwoy, when he mounts the stage at the Otumfour @20 musical concert slated for April 26, 2019.
The musical concert which will be held at the Heroes Park, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, would see performances by some of Ghana's top act which include Lil Win, Okyeame Kwame, Flowking Stone, Ras Kuuku, Yaa Pono, Kofi Mole, Quamina MP among many others.
The event will mark the 20th Anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and it's being organised by "The Royal Group" in collaboration with the Manhyia Palace Museum.
Kpo Keke are the official sponsors for the concert with rates going for a cool 10Ghc.
