'SugarMovie': Celebrities on the red carpet at the premieres (Photos)

KiDi, Fella Makafui, and Medikal are among the celebrities who looked stunning at the premieres for 'Sugar Movie' at the Silverbird cinema on May 31.
Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer, Dennis Nana Dwamena is popularly known as KiDi launched his much anticipated music-movie album at the Silverbird cinema on May 31, in Accra.
His debut album titled “Sugar” is the arguably the first ever music-movie album which features some top Ghanaian musicians and actors.
KiDi has made history as the first highlife singer to launch a debut album together with a movie attached to it. But in the buildup for the movie, he proved at the premieres that he doesn't just sing and acts, but has a good sense of fashion too.
KiDi was joined at the red carpet by King Promise, Kuami Eugene, as well as celebrities like Fella Makafui, Akuapem Poloo, Richie among others who had a striking look on the red carpet.
Watch the photos below;
