This amazing photo of John Dumelo & Yvonne Nelson screams bestie goals

One of the cutest best friend pairs in our showbiz industry is John Dumelo and Yvonne Nelson.
The two acting giants in Ghallywood have been good friends since their emergence in the film industry in the early 2000s.
John and Yvonne were earlier rumoured to be in a romantic relationship, but of course, this has been shut down as John Dumelo is enjoying the fruit of his marriage and the recent birth of Yvonne’s child with boyfriend Jamie Roberts.
John Dumelo is officially off the market. The actor married his long-time secret girlfriend on Saturday morning at a location at Spintex in Accra.
READ ALSO: Here are all the lovely photos from John Dumelo's wedding
In an Instagram post, Yvonne Nelson congratulated her bestie John on his beautiful day as the happiest and newest couple in the industry.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana on Prime News Ghana