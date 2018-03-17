This is how much Shatta Wale’s new house from Zylofon costs

Shatta Wale has been given a new house by his record label Zylofon media which is wealth $550,000 at East Legon.
Shatta Wale's 3-year management deal with Zylofon Music, a record label owned by Ghanaian entertainment powerhouse Zylofon Media was signed on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at the company’s head office at East Legon in Accra.
Shatta Wale won’t ever have to complain about being cramped. The house boasts four enormous bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, enough space for him to stretch his legs and do as he pleases in comfort.
In a Facebook Live video, the 'Ayoo' hitmaker took his fans around the house showing his bedroom, hall, swimming pool, Bathroom, rooftop, and etc.
It has been rumoured that the juicy deal with the free-spending record label is worth $1.5 million, a Rolls Royce and house.
According to Zylofon Media‘s Head of Communications, Mr Samuel Atuobi Baah a.k.a Sammy Flex, it is a 360 management deal, where the record label manages all the business activities of the Shatta Wale brand.