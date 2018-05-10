Those practicing homosexuality need to be shown love - Ohemaa Mercy

Ghanaian gospel musician, Mercy Twum-Ampofo, known in the showbiz circles as 'Ohemaa Mercy', says those practicing homosexuality need to be shown love.
According to her, that is the only ideal mechanism through which society can get them to abandon the barbarous act, which she said, is spiritual.
“It takes God for one to be delivered from homosexuality. We need to bring those in homosexuality closer to us and talk them out”, she stated on Starr Chat.
The 'Aseda' hitmaker's comment came in the wake of growing pressure on the Akufo-Addo government by various world leaders, including the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Theresa May, for Ghana to soften its stance on homosexuality.
British Prime Minister, Theresa May, told President Akufo-Addo and other African leaders attending the Commonwealth Heads of government meeting in London recently that, persecuting homosexuals and lesbians based on their sexual orientation is wrong.
