'Tinny's reason that I didn't call him before paying GHC2k debt is flawed' - Stonebwoy

Reggae/Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy has expressed his disappointment in legendary artiste Tinny's response to paying off the alleged GHC2k debt.
According to the 'Sobolo' hitmaker, Tinny’s position that he should have reached out before paying off the ¢2,000 is flawed.
“Big respect to Tinny but his reason during the interview at the time that I didn’t call him before or after, is flawed. It doesn’t warrant for you to squeeze me in such a manner, insult my intelligence,” he said on Hitz FM.
“Tinny is somebody I respected irrespective of knowing his stance when it comes to a few things. Because it is based on his fabric that we are here today, it’s based off on other people’s fabric that they came, it is going to be based off on our fabric that other people will come,” he said.
The GHC2000 brouhaha follows an accusation by an event promoter alleging that Tinny refused to refund the amount he paid him for a show at Worawora Afariwa Loungeon, which he failed to show up.
Stonebwoy upon bumping into the issue being discussed on air decided to pay the money to end the discussion.
But, Tinny, breaking his silence in an interview on Okay FM said he is not impressed with the entire “clout chasing”.
Tinny described the claims by the event promoter and Stonebwoy’s willingness to pay as an act of foolery since no one reached out to him to verify the claims. He indicated that he saw Stonebwoy’s kindness as a façade.
“I saw a video of Mercury Quaye, another gentleman, and Stonebwoy entered the studio, and they said I owe whatever and then he (Stonebwoy) says he’ll pay.
“I realised that that room was full of fools. There wasn’t a wise person in there. I am telling you straight, I am on the radio, yes. I saw them as just a bunch of fools. A bunch of idiots, who have been given a chance to be on the radio.
However, Stonebwoy says he will not allow such incidents to prevent him from doing good as everyone will need help in this world.
"Still i will do the most i can for whoever i can. Everyone needs help in this world." He added
He, therefore, says he will never have any issue with Tinny as he still respects him as a senior in the industry.
" I can never have any issue with Tinny, and to be honest it's not today that i have seen his stands on Stonebwoy, but it's normal and it can't get worse and i can't ever have any issue with him," Stonebwoy said.