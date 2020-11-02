Toosweet Annan campaigns for NPP at Manye Krobo

Ghanaian actor, Toosweet Annan has joined the list of public figures who have announced their support for political parties in the country ahead of the December 7 polls.
The actor was seen in a picture with Bibi Bright campaigning for New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Manye Krobo in the Eastern Region.
Bibi disclosed how the community is tired of NDC and how they were received by the residents who are poised to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the forthcoming general elections.
She posted a photo of her and Toosweet Annan on her Instagram page captioned.
“@toosweetannangh and I set off from Accra at 5:30 am for a door to door campaign at Manye Krobo
Eastern Region.
It’s has been overwhelming So far. The community is tired of 28yrs of NDC, they have changed their
minds, and they admitted to have enjoyed the good policies of the NPP government.
Every family we visited has a beneficiary of either FSHS, Nadmo or the many policies of the NPP
Administration. The community of Akuse has fallen for NPP. We wish the incoming MP Samuel Nuertey
Ayertey “Teddy” good luck, may this election witness the end of 28yrs of NDC and new beginnings for the
community of Akuse and lower Manye Krobo constituency as a whole... we are Winning but we must Win!
4more4Nana 4forTeddy.”
Looking at celebrities who have revealed their supports for these political parties, it is obvious that they are trying to find their spot in polities.
By: Donabenger Cobbinah