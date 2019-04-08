VGMA19: Artiste of the Year category; A closer look at Sarkodie

As a trend setting and inventive rapper, Sarkodie began his music career as an underground rapper, who through years of maturity has earned a novelty in the Ghanaian music industry and beyond.
Born, Michael Kwesi Owusu Addo and raised in Tema in the Greater Accra region, Sarkodie has four (4) albums to his credit, he has entrenched his impervious personality in the annals of the music industry as the most sought after.
Sarkodie started raping at an early age with a profound dream of changing the music game and making his presence felt worldwide.
Sarkodie's songs like 'When I grow up' tells the story of how the young rapper wanted to take Hip-hop music from Ghana to the world.
In 2010, Sarkodie had several collaborations and earned numerous accolades and nominations including 5 major awards including Artiste of the Year at the 2010 Ghana Music Awards with his debut album, Makye.
Sarkodie’s hot‐selling Rapperholic album bagged 12 glorious nominations at the 2012 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
On April 14, 2012, Sarkodie made history when he was crowned the Artist of the Year for the second time, as well as winning the award for Most Popular Song of the Year for his hit song 'You Go Kill Me' and the Best Rapper of the Year for another second time.
Sarkodie after his appearance at the Ghana Music Awards now Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in the year 2010 and 2012 has been consistent with winning an award each year, Sarkodie always thrill fans anytime he jumps on the VGMA stage to perform.
It's another year of the prestigious awards show and Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) has released the full list of nominees as they celebrate their 20th anniversary.
Sarkodie this year has 10 nominations including Artiste of the Decade.
Artiste of the Decade category is set to award artiste who had the biggest impact in the music industry, earned multiple nominations across the years in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and have been relevant on the Ghanaian music scene and beyond.
The award scheme will also take a closer look at the artiste who over the last decade been influential in music, showbiz and their craftsmanship in the industry.
Sarkodie after the nominees' announcement took to his Facebook page to flaunt all his 21 VGMAs plaques with a special message to his SarkNatives to prove to them that he deserves to win the Artiste of the Decade award.
The last artiste of the decade category went to the highlife Maestro Julius Kojo Antwi. This category will be a different category from the ultimate category called Artiste of the year.
In the special category for this year’s awards, the organizers nominated Sarkodie, Samini, Shatta Wale, Efya, Becca, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, R2bees, No Tribe and Okyeame Kwame.
