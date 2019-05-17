VGMA20 : Charterhouse warns Betyetu for advertising categories

Communications Director of Charterhouse, George Quaye has asked music lovers to desist from online betting companies running bets promotion on the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
According to a statement PrimeNewsGhana sighted, the organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards came across a poster supposedly from Betyetu, a gaming company advertising and wagering opportunity on categories from the 20th VGMA for fans to win some cash.
However, Charterhouse in a press statement has distanced itself from Betyetu or any other betting company and has advised fans not to engage in any activities of these companies.
The Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) will be at a standstill as music lovers across Ghana and other parts of the world will witness #VGMA20 - Ghana music's biggest night tomorrow, May 18, 2019.
After Kwame Sefa Kayi, has reportedly pulled out, K.O.D has been announced as the main host for the showdown tomorrow, with 3 FM’s Giovanni Caleb and actress Sika Osei as the red carpet hosts.
This year, the VGMA turns 20 years and media personalities, music lovers and fans of the various artiste are expecting something big from Charterhouse, who has over the years treated Ghanaians with great shows.
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), is the most criticised awards events in the country either nomination went wrong, unhappy artiste or fans having issues with organisation, which triggers criticism.
According to George Quaye, the past years have taught them a lot with regards to handling issues and what to do in order to have a smooth show.
"Organising this event for 20 years has taught us a lot of things that we do not intend to repeat this year.
"One of the things we are doing this year is that, there will be different people handling different things, for example when it comes to answering questions that has to with the nominees' announcement, I will handle it but when it comes to the main event, we have Francis Doku and Doreen Andoh who will deal with it," he told Showbiz.
