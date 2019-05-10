VGMA20 : Kula wins 'Unsung category' award

Fast-rising hip-hop artiste, Fredrick Mattey also known as Kula has won the Unsung category award for the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The awards scheme earlier today took to their social media page to announce that the winner for the Unsung category will be joining the like of Sarkodie, Samini, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy on stage at the main event come May 18.
After several reactions from music fans touting their favourite artiste for the award, Rapper Kula has emerged the VGMA Unsung artiste of the year ahead of MTN Hitmaker winner, OV, Mantse A.Y, Unyx, Efe Keyz Mr Drew, Scrip T, and Lycon.
Who is Kula?
Kula, born Fredrick Mattey on June 17, 1990, is a rapper who started music by selling his CDs on the street.
Kula is a graduated from Ho Polytechnic currently Ho Technical University with a degree in marketing. and also a radio presenter at Accra based YFM.
According to Kula, the reason for selling his CDs on the street is because; " I believe if you want to do something, just do it. There’s nothing like a problem. Every problem can be solved so there’s no point worrying about it. Just do it. I was looking at selling 1000 CDs by the end of 2017." he said.
READ ALSO:
- Sark, Shatta, Stonebwoy and Samini to perform on same stage for the first time
- VGMA19: Artiste of the Year category; A closer look at Sarkodie
- VGMA19: Artiste of the Year category; A closer look at Kuami Eugene
For Latest Entertainment news visit primenewsghana.com