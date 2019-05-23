VGMA20 : Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale banned indefinitely, stripped off all awards

Organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards following the brawl at the 20th edition of the awards night has banned both dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale indefinitely from the awards scheme and has also stripped off their awards.
Amandzeba Nat Brew, a member of the VGMA board made this known to the public in a press conference held earlier today May 23, 2019, in Accra.
The board has, however, asked the two dancehall artistes to return the plagues they won on the night of the event.
More soon...
