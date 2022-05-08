Prime News Ghana

VGMA23: Full list of winners for Day 2 announced

By Vincent Ashitey
The winners for Day 2 of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have been announced.

The ceremony came off at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre where KiDi won the prestigious award, Artiste of the Year.

Below are the winners

Male Vocal Performance

Kwaisey Pee – Amazing God WINNER

Female Vocal Performance

Niiella – Where You Are WINNER

Unsung Act of The Year

Gambo – WINNER

Songwriter of The Year

Fameye – Praise WINNER

Video of The Year

Nyinya – Bosom P Yung (Dir. by Babs) – WINNER

Instrumentalist of The Year

Joshua Moszi –  WINNER

Music For Good

Stonebwoy (Greedy Men) –  *WINNER

Producer of The Year

MOGBeatz –  WINNER

African Artiste of The Year

Wizkid –  WINNER

Traditional Artist of The Year

Nii Tetteh Tettey –  WINNER

Lifetime Achievement Award

Agya Koo Nimo –  WINNER

Best Gospel Song Of The Year

Ote Me Mu – Ohemaa Mercy ft. MOG Music WINNER

Best HipHop Song Of The Year

2nd Sermon – Black Sherif WINNER

Best Hiplife Song of The Year

Yeeko – Okyeame Kwame ft. Kuami Eugene WINNER

Best International Collaboration

Forever (Remix) – Gyakie ft. Omah Lay WINNER

Best Gospel Artiste of The Year

Joe Mettle WINNER

Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste of The Year

Sarkodie WINNER

Highlife Artiste of The Year

Akwaboah WINNER

AfroPop Song of The Year

Praise – Fameye WINNER

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year

Touch It – KiDi WINNER

Collaboration of The Year

Enjoyment Minister – D-Black ft. Quamina MP, Stonebwoy WINNER

Afrobeats/AfroPop Artist of The Year

KiDi WINNER

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year

Stonebwoy WINNER

Best Rap Performance

5th August  – Lyrical Joe WINNER

Best Highlife Song of The Year

Thy Grace (Part 1) – Kofi Kinaata WINNER

Best Afrobeats Song of The Year

E Choke – S3fa ft. Mr Drew WINNER

Record of The Year

Sad Girlz Luv Money (Remix) – Amaarae ft Moliy WINNER

Audio Engineer of The Year

Christian Van Rootselaar & Jaap Wiewel – Sad Girlz Luv Money (Remix) WINNER

Best New Artist of The Year

Black Sherif WINNER

Album/EP of The Year

KiDi – The Golden Boy WINNER

Vodafone Green Award

Stonebwoy WINNER

Vodafone Most Popular Song of The Year

Touch It – KiDi WINNER

Artist of The Year

KiDi WINNER