VGMA23: Full list of winners for Day 2 announced

The winners for Day 2 of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have been announced.
The ceremony came off at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre where KiDi won the prestigious award, Artiste of the Year.
Below are the winners
Male Vocal Performance
Kwaisey Pee – Amazing God WINNER
Female Vocal Performance
Niiella – Where You Are WINNER
Unsung Act of The Year
Gambo – WINNER
Songwriter of The Year
Fameye – Praise WINNER
Video of The Year
Nyinya – Bosom P Yung (Dir. by Babs) – WINNER
Instrumentalist of The Year
Joshua Moszi – WINNER
Music For Good
Stonebwoy (Greedy Men) – *WINNER
Producer of The Year
MOGBeatz – WINNER
African Artiste of The Year
Wizkid – WINNER
Traditional Artist of The Year
Nii Tetteh Tettey – WINNER
Lifetime Achievement Award
Agya Koo Nimo – WINNER
Best Gospel Song Of The Year
Ote Me Mu – Ohemaa Mercy ft. MOG Music WINNER
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year
Touch It – KiDi WINNER
Collaboration of The Year
Enjoyment Minister – D-Black ft. Quamina MP, Stonebwoy WINNER
Afrobeats/AfroPop Artist of The Year
KiDi WINNER
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year
Stonebwoy WINNER
Best Rap Performance
5th August – Lyrical Joe WINNER
Best Highlife Song of The Year
Thy Grace (Part 1) – Kofi Kinaata WINNER
Best Afrobeats Song of The Year
E Choke – S3fa ft. Mr Drew WINNER
Record of The Year
Sad Girlz Luv Money (Remix) – Amaarae ft Moliy WINNER
Audio Engineer of The Year
Christian Van Rootselaar & Jaap Wiewel – Sad Girlz Luv Money (Remix) WINNER
Best New Artist of The Year
Black Sherif WINNER
Album/EP of The Year
KiDi – The Golden Boy WINNER
Vodafone Green Award
Stonebwoy WINNER
Vodafone Most Popular Song of The Year
Touch It – KiDi WINNER
Artist of The Year
KiDi WINNER