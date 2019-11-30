Video: Andrew of Keche fame marries CEO of Golden Empire Legacy Limited

Hiplife artiste Andrew Kofi Cudjoe has tied the knot with CEO of Golden Empire Legacy Limited, Joana Gyan.
The ceremony was held at Dzorwulu a suburb of Greater Accra Region.
The ceremony was graced by some industry players, friends and well-wishers.
Andrew and Joshua have both served Ghanaians with some nice tunes notably ‘Sokode’, ‘Slow Motion’, ‘Aluguntugui’, ‘Diabetes’ and more.
The duo have worked together for the past 13 years.
Keche this year signed a $500,000 record deal with Golden Empire Legacy Limited.