VIDEO: British Actor Idris Elba jams to Sarkodie’s 'adonai' at #Rapperholic18

Sarkodie's annual Rapperholic Concert is gradually becoming a national festival in Ghana as it has started to bring big-name stars like British actor Idris Elba, Emmanual Adebayor, and others from all over the world to Ghana.
Idris Elba during Sarkodie performance couldn't stand on his feet as he was spotted seriously jamming to the song 'Adonai'.
Rapperholic concert is obviously one of the biggest indoor events that happen on 25th December every year in Ghana and 2018's edition which was hosted by Nana Aba Anamoah was a success.
Check out how Idris Elba was spotted happily dancing to Sarkodie‘s popular hit song ‘Adonai’, which featured Castro.
The event also saw Togolese international and İstanbul Başakşehir player, Emmanual Adebayor happily shaking hands with the ‘Beast of no Nation’ actor
Check out the videos of these top stars below: