VIDEO: Coded of 4×4 confess he 'DM' girls on social media

Rapper Coded, a 'member' of music group 4x4 has confessed that 'yes' he sometimes hit in the DM's of his female fans on social media.
In a recent interview with ZionFelix, Coded of 4X4 reacted to claims that some ladies in the University of Ghana (Legon) accused him of sending them many DMs on social media and he confirmed that was true.He also debunked rumours that some ladies alleged that his DMs normally lead to them feeling very uncomfortable.
Coded further explained that he will never in anyway have a conversation with a lady on social media that will make the particular lady feel uncomfortable.
He added that someone may try to set you up on social media in particularly on Instagram where you may not know most of the users personally.
Coded also emphasized that if he even has any intention of having any sexual conversation with any lady on social media, he will usually take that particular person off the DM because he does not joke with such things.
Coded also revealed that he believes social media is a tool that currently brings fans closer to their superstars and that is the reason why he may send or respond to DMs of unknown people.
Watch the interview below…
