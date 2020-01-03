Video: Fameye is a fraudster - Ogidi Brown

Chief Executive Officer of OGB music Ogidi Brown says he can compare hip life artiste Fameye to a fraudster.
Ogidi Brown and Fameye who has a contract with OGB have not had the best of relationships ever since the pair began working.
The genesis of their broken relationship begun when a video surfaced online where the two were captured in a verbal argument.
The brawl came about because Fameye is said to have personally taken money from an event organizer after playing a show as a part of his tour without allowing his management to do so.
Ogidi Brown speaking with ZionFelix said: "Fameye is a fraudster, he defrauded me and took my money, I nearly sacked most people around me because of him, he came to tell me a lot of things about them, up till now he is still frauding me physically"
