Video: God gives children, I have sex with Selly Galley every day so we are hopeful - Praye Tietia 

Praye Tietia, a member of the famous Praye music trio, says he and his wife Selly Galley are patient and know in God's own time they will have children.
Praye Tietia also known as Cartel Big J says it's only God who can give them children and at the right time they will give birth because they constantly have sex.
Many have raised questions why the pair do not have kids after five years of marriage but Praye Tietia says they are working towards that.
Speaking with ZionFelix he said "It is only God who gives children, I hear people say because of the fashion sense of my wife, she doesn't want to give birth now, but that is not so, we have sex everyday and at the right time God will give us our children".
Big J lost part of his finger December 31 last year after firing a firecracker, he therefore said, he is planning to embark on a campaign against firecrackers.
Praye Tietia's wife Selly Galley rose to fame when she entered Big Brother Africa season 8.