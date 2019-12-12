Video : How dare you, Abeiku Santana descends on Nana Aba Anamoah again

Broadcaster Abeiku Santana has descended on TV personality Nana Aba Anamoah for giving him an ultimatum to respond to some questions she raised on social media.
Abeiku Santana said Nana Aba has no right to give him an ultimatum to prove that she [Nana Aba] spoke ill about Despite Media for inviting Big Brother Naija Housemate Tacha to Ghana.
According to the host of ‘Ekwanso Dwoodwoo’ on Okay FM, after giving the ‘State of Affairs’ host evidence that she had had a Twitter conversation with her protégée Serwa Amihere about Big Brother Naija and events in the Big Brother Naija House, she [Nana Aba] cannot deny on Twitter that she does not know Tacha.
Abeiku Santana, who calls himself Mr. Tourism before signing off his late afternoon show on Okay FM Wednesday, December 11, stated that Nana Aba Anamoah had always been vociferous about things happening in Ghana, that is, from politics through to social issues and entertainment, so he was surprised when she [Nana Aba] as the ‘girl’s prefect’ could not comment about things that happened at the Cardi B live in Ghana concert, where the event organizers disrespected some Ghanaian celebrities.
He said, “Nana Aba Anamoah you say you’re Sarkodie’s PR and also a fan of Shatta Wale; they have been disrespected by Nigerians who organised the Cardi B event in Ghana… and as girl’s perfect, you couldn’t speak, but you’re quick to speak your mind on politics and other social issues”.
“…After telling you to come and address these issues you give me an ultimatum that I should come and remove my mouth; how dare you, how dare you dare me, how dare you dare me, can you dare me, can you dare me; this should be your last warning. I’ve been advised so don’t dare me,” angry Abeiku Santana burst out in the studio.
He explained further that the Cardi B show was organised by Nigerians who used Ghanaians as the front liners and yet disrespected big artistes like Sarkodie and Shatta Wale (who used a helicopter to go and do his soundcheck) from not performing at the show which came off last Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Background
Abeiku Santana had taken offence with the GH One TV host for chastising his outfit [Despite Media], for inviting Tacha, a Big Brother Naija housemate to Ghana.
Nana Aba in a tweet to Abeiku Santana threatened to deal with him, giving him an ultimatum to disclose where and how she lambasted UTV over Tacha’s visit to Ghana.
“Did Abeiku really say that I dissed UTV for bringing someone to Ghana? I’d like to know when and where I did that? @AbeikuSantana did you really say that? Oh, nka this TL will be LIT. Kindly confirm if you opened your mouth to spew what these bloggers have been claiming.” she tweeted.
In a reply the Radio and TV host, Abeiku Santana brought out old tweets of Nana Aba discussing events going on in the BB Naija house and there was one in which she had said tweeted about Tacha’s visit to her motherland, Ghana.
Abeiku later added a video response to Nana Aba Anamoah, whom he derogated as 'girls' prefect'.
“BBNaija star arrives in Ghana’ who is this girl? referring to @Symply_Tacha comment by @thenanaaba “ Good Question” Are we serious in this country? @thenanaaba response Aaahhhhhh my response is in the video Thank you.”