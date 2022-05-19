Video: How Sarkodie, R2Bees announced 'It’s About Time' New York concert

Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie and R2Bees have finally unleashed something they’ve long kept under their sleeves.
For fans in America who have long yearned to see the stars roll together, the time is here!
Sarkodie and Rbees have announced that they will be storming New York with a concert in July.
READ ALSO: Kendrick Lamar uses ‘trotro’ in Ghana to promote his new album (Photos)
The joint concert from the video shared online is dubbed “It’s About Time” and it is scheduled to take place at the Palladium-Times Square on July 30, 2022.
Ticket details are expected to be announced in the coming days.
Watch a video announcement of Its About Time concert.
New York City July 30th with @Sarkodie #ItsAboutTime pic.twitter.com/XcyUsNwmzJ— R2BEES (@r2bees) May 18, 2022
New York City 🇺🇸 your boys pulling up !! 30th July 🔥 @r2bees x Myself #ItsAboutTime #TemaBoys pic.twitter.com/RueblrP7LH— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) May 18, 2022