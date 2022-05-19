Prime News Ghana

Video: How Sarkodie, R2Bees announced 'It’s About Time' New York concert

By primenewsghana
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie and R2Bees have finally unleashed something they’ve long kept under their sleeves.

For fans in America who have long yearned to see the stars roll together, the time is here!

Sarkodie and Rbees have announced that they will be storming New York with a concert in July.

READ ALSO: Kendrick Lamar uses ‘trotro’ in Ghana to promote his new album (Photos)

The joint concert from the video shared online is dubbed “It’s About Time” and it is scheduled to take place at the Palladium-Times Square on July 30, 2022.

 

Ticket details are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Watch a video announcement of Its About Time concert.