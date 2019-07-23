Video: I'm talented, beautiful that's why most ladies hate me - Afia Schwarzenegger

Maverick TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger says most women do not like her because she’s talented and more beautiful than them.
According to Afia, God created her with a lot of goodies and that has made her the envy of many especially her peers.
Afia praised God for giving her heavy boobs and a beautiful face that people are jealous of.
She mentioned that until people do away with jealousy, they will not be able to get the beauty she’s been blessed with.
