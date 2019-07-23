Prime News Ghana

Video: I'm talented, beautiful that's why most ladies hate me - Afia Schwarzenegger

By Mutala Yakubu
Maverick TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger says most women do not like her because she’s talented and more beautiful than them.

According to Afia, God created her with a lot of goodies and that has made her the envy of many especially her peers.

Afia praised God for giving her heavy boobs and a beautiful face that people are jealous of.

She mentioned that until people do away with jealousy, they will not be able to get the beauty she’s been blessed with.

