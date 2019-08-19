Video : I nearly committed suicide - Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has disclosed that he nearly committed suicide after his ex-wife discussed his sex life in public and described him as a “one-minute” man.
The ex-wife of the Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, shocked Ghanaians in September 2017 when she broke her silence about the circumstances that led to their separation saying the popular comedian was unable to satisfy her in bed beyond a minute, throughout the period they were married.
He posted on Instagram:
This is one of my TESTIMONIES .. my sister , my brother ... I don’t know what you are going through at dis moment of ur life .. but I came to tell u not to give up on life .. da boy u see in dis video with his twin girls #ELLAandBELLA👯 ... was lied on and he became a national mockery .. the very thing they will use to disgrace u ... will be da same thing GOD will use to elevate you to HIS GLORY .... this very hall I stand is dis same very hall I took a gun to commit suicide because the disgrace and mockery was too much ... now is dis same I stand to tell u not to give up in life .. all dat you are going through will be a thing of da past soon and you will laugh abt it someday .. it is well .. GOD gotch you .. blessed be da womb dat carried this blessing .. GOD BLESS YOU #ATTAAAAMAAME 🙏❤️ .. my #ELLAandBELLA👯 the #CHILDRENPRESIDENT
Funny Face had also accused her former wife of sleeping with different men which is said to have provoked the sultry response.
