Funny Face name twins after his mother and Adebayor

Comedian and actor, Funny face has named his twin daughters after his mother and his Togolese international footballer friend, Emmanuel Adebayor.
Funny face on Tuesday morning took to his Instagram page to announce the names for his twin daughters even though the date for the official naming ceremony is yet to be known.
Taking to his Instagram page in a short video, the comedian born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng said he has named the twins after Adebayor and his mother because the two individuals were very pivotal in getting his life back on track when things were so bad for him.
Promising a mega naming ceremony soon, Funny Face disclosed that the names of his twins as Emmanuella Safoa Boateng Adebayor (Nyhira) and Issabella Safoa Boateng Adebayor (Nkunim)
The comedian earlier hinted in a social media post that he may cut down on joking, with the arrival of his twin daughters.
He explained that he doesn't want his children to grow to hear people saying "your father is the biggest fool in the whole of Ghana”.
Watch the video below of Funny Face naming his twins;
