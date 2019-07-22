Video: Policeman attacks Funny Face whilst shooting Kasoa Trotro, actor ready to sue him

One of Ghana's finest comedian and actor Funny Face had a confrontation with a policeman whilst he was shooting his upcoming TV series Kasoa Trotro.
The actor popularly referred to us the 'Children's President' says the officer ordered him to stop filming because people were shouting his name.
His upcoming Kasoa Trotro series is aimed at educating the general public on sanitation and road safety issues.
Funny Face took to his Instagram page to write “God bless all good police men and women….When we are doin our best to Educate Ghanaians on sanitation and road safety through my new tv series #KasoaTrotro…...for no reason dis police u see in da video.....and listen to how people were hooting at him…...somebody says “saaa ofri wei koraa de3n na 3ha no “he decided to embarrass me..…..a man says he heard him saying “m3gu na nim asi“ really.....Brother, u can’t disgrace me oo…......seee how everybody was shaming u! We blessed and it’s forever…….#kasoaTroTro till I die…...I should stop filming…..cos people are shouting my name….. wao, “otan hunu 333ya“ God is my greatest protector…....#ChildrenPresident.”
