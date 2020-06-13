Video: I won't take any legal action against Nana Romeo - Wendy Shay

RuffTown Records signee, Wendy Shay says she does not intend to take any legal action against Nana Romeo.
Nana Romeo, the host of Mid-morning show on Accra FM had an ugly confrontation with Wendy Shay when he insisted the 'Emergency' hitmaker was having an affair with her manager Bullet.
Wendy Shay walked out of the studios of Accra FM during a live interview after Nana Romeo persistently said he had evidence that proved they were having an affair even though Wendy had earlier denied.
In a recent interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Wendy Shay mentioned she and her team have no intention to take the station nor Nana Romeo to court for further clarification since he said he had concrete evidence.
"I did not have a problem with Nana Romeo question. I answered him and asked him to move on to the next question but he was persistent on asking the question I had already answered".
Wendy Shay also stated Accra Fm’s Nana Romeo has not apologized to her nor her team for his actions after most Ghanaians mentioned he was wrong.
"I don’t intend furthering the issue in court".