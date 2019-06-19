Video: Kuami Eugene and KiDi drop first ever collabo

Lynx Entertainment labelmates Kuami Eugene and KiDi have released their first-ever collaboration since they signed for the label.
Rockstar Kuami Eugene and GurlDem Sugar KiDi have never had a song together and finally, they have dropped one titled 'Ohemaa'.
Fans of both artistes had long wished for this collaboration and it has finally dropped.
Prime News Ghana also has it that the two have done a lot of songs together and there are plans in the pipeline for them to release a joint album soon and it seems ”Ohemaa” is going to kick off the journey for their joint album.