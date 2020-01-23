Video: NDC bought my 'Nkratuo' song over fears that NPP will use it as a campaign song - Lucky Mensah

Highlife musician Lucky Mensah has revealed that his 'Nkratuo' song was bought by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over fears that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will use it as a campaign song in the run-up to the 2012 elections.
The song which seems to suggest that the then President John Evans Atta Mills was performing poorly sparked a lot of controversies.
Even though Lucky Mensah never mentioned the name of Atta Mills who was also the flagbearer for the NDC going into the elections, the words in the songs were interpreted by many to suggest it was a dig at him.
"NDC bought my 'Nkratuo' song outright, I heard NDC thought NPP would use it as a campaign song against them in the 2012 elections so they bought it. But I made sales because I sold the video alone for almost GHC15,000. The song was not targetted at President Mills but that was the perception".
Listen to Nkratuo here
Lucky Mensah has been in the Ghana Music Industry for a long time and has 13 albums to his credit.