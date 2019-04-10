Video: Obour breaks silence on gov't GHC2 million to MUSIGA saga

President of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) in an interview with Hitz FM has explained what the GHS2 million government gave to his administration was used for.
In an interview monitored by PrimeNewsGhana, Obour said that the government on November 17, 2012, promised to partner with the music industry and gave MUSIGA GHC2 million which they used to conduct a comprehensive study, identify the contribution of the music industry on the economy and to organize a Ghana music fair.
Obour has been heavily criticized by some industry players for wasting such money. According to them, the money could have been channelled into other areas of the music industry that badly need support.
He, however, explain that Ghanaians should rather applaud MUSIGA for being able to access government funding because it's not an easy thing to come by.
Obour will be completing his term of office this years after serving two terms.
Since he was elected in 2011, and his subsequent re-election in 2015, Obour has been widely criticised by people including Appietus who think he [Obour] has not paid attention to the youth.
Watch the full interview below: